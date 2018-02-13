Move over Rover

NOW’S the time to buy a SsangYong Tivoli, Tivoli XLV or Korando and if you fancy something bigger then the All New Rexton starting from £27,995 has just won 4×4 of the year with 4×4 magazine which is an accolade in its self when you look at the competition as it beat the likes of the Land Rover Discovery.

For the South Korean motor manufacturer now represented in Nottingham by Lowdhams Motors part of the Lowdham Leisure World that has been giving award winning Sales and Service to customers since 1966 at Gunthorpe and is now offering a no-interest finance offer over five years across its Tivoli and Tivoli XLV ranges, as well as on the Korando SE and SE 4×4, and with just a 30% deposit.

SsangYong Motor UK managing director Nick Laird says that with this new offer, announced in January, the firm is helping customers to better plan their finances over five years.

He reckons that that buyers are getting some of the best value cars available in Britain through them being comprehensively equipped and sold at affordable prices with a five-year limitless mileage warranty that he claims no other brand can match.

The Korando SE 4X4 comes with the distinction of being a great car for towing having scooped the class award for vehicles under £24,000 in The Caravan and Motorhome Club Towcar of the Year 2018.

Some 44 cars from 20 manufacturers were assessed by the judges in the towcar competition and the Korando saw off stiff competition from other leading brands in its class.

The Korando surprised judges by delivering “terrific performance” for a sub-£20,000 car with the Caravan and Motorhome Club commenting that “a kerbweight of 1,828kg opens up the choice of potential caravans to include many popular tourers.”

One judge was taken aback by the SsangYong’s “awesome” stability at high speeds, while another commented on its ability to make precise high-speed lane changes.”

Accepting the award, Steve Gray, communications and marketing director of SsangYong Motor UK, said: “Every model in the SsangYong range offers the caravanner a value for money vehicle with an impressive towing capability, and winning this prestigious award for the Korando further reinforces this proposition.”

Styled by Italian car designer Giorgetto Giugiaro, the Korando crossover is available with a 2.0-litre petrol engine and two-wheel drive from £16,295 or £189 per month, and as a 4×4 diesel with a 2.2- litre power plant from £18,995 or £219 per month.

The turbocharged, Euro 6 compliant diesel produces 178PS and 400Nm torque. What’s more maximum torque is delivered from a low of 1,400rpm and maintained through a wide range up to 2,800rpm for smooth, progressive driving from the start.

The model comes with either a six-speed manual gearbox or optional six-speed Aisin automatic transmission. It offers two-tonne towing capability and the vehicle’s comprehensive features include automatic air conditioning, cruise control, heated front seats, privacy glass, alloy wheels and rear parking sensors.

Choose a Tivoli compact SUV and there’s the choice of 1.6-litre petrol and diesel engines with the model further available in standard form or with a lengthened body as the XLV

Priced from £13,495 on the road or £149 per month for the standard model, the Tivoli mirrors the Korando in being extremely well equipped with the package deal including air conditioning, alloy wheels, cruise control, seven airbags, Bluetooth connectivity and remote keyless entry.

The lengthened body of the Tivoli XLV expands load capacity to 720 cubic litres of space making this an extremely practical proposition. Prices start from £17,000 on the road for the Tivoli XLV EX petrol, or £199 a month.

All models in the SsangYong range are covered by the best-in-class five-year limitless mileage warranty which covers all major mechanical components and even the audio system. Wearable components such as clutch discs and brake friction materials which could have their life reduced by poor driving are covered for one year or 12,500 miles, and the battery and paintwork for three years.

SsangYong cars are manufactured in South Korea by SsangYong Motor, which is 73% owned by the Indian engineering conglomerate Mahindra & Mahindra. Established in 1954, SsangYong is Korea’s oldest vehicle manufacturer and only 4×4 and SUV specialist producer.