Mixed-use scheme development plans submitted for Beeston site

A detailed planning application has been submitted to Broxtowe Borough Council for housing and a convenience food store on part of the former Myford works site at High Road, Beeston.

The application has been submitted by joint venture partners Peveril Homes and Charterpoint Developments.

The four and a half-acre site on Chilwell Road – in a prime position just a few hundred metres from the town centre and next to a tram stop – has outline planning permission for a mixed-use scheme including housing, retail, senior living, healthcare facilities and business uses.

Fronting onto the point where Chilwell Road and High Road meet, the site was formerly used by lathe manufacturer Myford Ltd and is widely regarded as a perfect location for an exciting new mixed-use development for the town.

Now a detailed planning application has been submitted to Broxtowe Borough Council for part of the site which includes proposals for 47 homes – a mix of houses and apartments – a convenience store, car parking and highways infrastructure on 3 acres of the land.

Demolition of unused buildings currently on the site is now underway and is expected to be completed before Christmas.

James Smith of Peveril Homes, said: “Beeston is a thriving suburb of Nottingham, benefiting from first-rate transport connections. This development is an ideal opportunity to create new housing in the area and also enhance the facilities of the town.

“We are delighted to have formed a joint venture with Charterpoint Developments to take this scheme forward and open a new chapter in the history of this site.”

Charterpoint Chief Executive Adrian Goose said: “This is a very flexible site, with outline planning permission for a range of uses including general housing and older persons’ housing, retail, healthcare facilities and offices. It’s in a superb location, just a few minutes’ walk from Beeston town centre and right by a tram stop and other excellent transport links.

“This development provides an exciting chance to add to the already great facilities offered in Beeston and the adjacent area, and we have now drawn up detailed designs for part of the site and lodged a planning application. The Charterpoint Group has extensive experience of development, and we are very pleased with the strong interest shown in this scheme from a range of potential occupiers.”

After securing the site, Edwalton-based Charterpoint Developments, part of the Charterpoint Group, set up a joint venture with Peveril Homes, part of the Bowmer & Kirkland Group, to develop the brownfield plot.

The piece of land, which runs between Queens Road West and Chilwell Road, was occupied for decades by machine tool manufacturer Myford Ltd, notable for its production of metalworking lathes. Founded as Myford Engineering Company by Cecil Moore in 1934, the firm ceased operations at the site in 2011.

Christopher Moore, grandson of the founder of Myford, the company that operated from the Wilmot Lane site for over 75 years, said: “I’m so pleased to learn how this modern development will bring new housing, shops and businesses, to give this ageing site a new lease of life. Above all, I am sure it will draw in fresh people and families, with their new hopes and aspirations, to benefit the local community.”

Charterpoint, which is based at Wheatcroft Business Park, Edwalton, Nottingham, specialises in developing and delivering high quality mixed-use and healthcare built environments which have a positive impact within the community. Peveril Homes, based at Belper, Derbyshire, develops property across a range of sectors, providing leasehold and freehold solutions to property requirements in direct or joint venture developments.