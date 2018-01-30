Mark Spencer MP welcomes the Local News to Calverton

I’m very happy to be writing for the first edition of the Calverton Local News.

It was a shame to see the Calverton Echo close after all those years of hard work.

I’m glad to see that people are interested in taking on the mantle and carrying on a local news service for the area.

So keen, in fact, that the Local News is one of two publications who will carry on doing so, alongside the new Village Gazette.

I’ll be doing my best to work with both editors and encourage people to get involved.

In 2018, I’m going to try to focus on some of the challenges that we’re having across the village.

I am still very concerned about the new development around St Wilfrid’s Square.

There is no question that this development will have a significant and long-lasting impact on the village and I’m not yet satisfied that due consideration has been given to the effect that it will have on local services and infrastructure.

I’m continuing to encourage residents to register any concerns that they might have with the local council.

I will do my best to make these concerns clear to the relevant authorities myself. I’m also aware of the problems we’re seeing down on Beanford Lane, off Whinbush Lane, north of Calverton.

Many motorists use the lane as a shortcut and this is having an impact on the road surface, including down at the ford.

Fly-tipping is also an issue in this area and I’ve been working with local councillors to see what can be done.

With the above challenges mentioned, things are looking good for the village as we move into 2018.

The Calverton Practice is getting an extension.

I’m informed that this will streamline the service that they provide and make better use of the existing space too.

There’s a new estate agent opening and a new cob shop on Main Street.

Both are welcome news of course and I’m finding that there is a positive and optimistic feeling among business owners about the local economy.

I’d like to thank the Local News team for stepping into Calverton.

I’m looking forward to working with them as we move ahead into 2018.