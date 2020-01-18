Magnus students study IT industry at Timico

Students from Magnus Church of England Academy have enjoyed privileged access to the Newark offices of Timico, a managed Cloud based service provider.

Mrs Amanda Gwyther, Teacher of Computer Science at Magnus Church of England Academy said that the visit was a chance for students to see first-hand the career opportunities available in the industry. “This company is a breath of fresh air for me teaching Computer Science because my students can see the practical implementation of learning and its evolvement into job creation. Part of the students’ course is networking and the internet which has a direct connection to a company such as this. They have provided insight into equipment that would not be possible within a school setting. The pupils gained such a lot from this visit and now some of them want to organise work experience in holiday time to gain more practical experience.”

Mrs Gwyther said that Magnus benefit from Timico’s support not only with school trips, but from the company’s mentoring of Year 12 pupils, providing work experience and placements. “This visit gave drive and purpose to the students’ learning and showed them what can be achieved. The majority of pupils within the group want to become programmers and need as many opportunities like this as possible. Computer science and the requirement for high end programmers is essential for the economy, because of the rate of progress in this fast-paced area. Visits and experience of the ‘real world’ workplace is crucial for pupils to give them the drive to succeed.”

Samantha Brummitt, Communications and Engagement Manager at Timico said that the company welcomed visits by the students to their IT careers events. “In our fast-paced industry, we feel it’s extremely important to inspire the next generation – we want to encourage as many students as possible to consider a career in technology. This event gave students the opportunity to see a technology business in its true working form, and for students to ask colleagues in different IT roles about their experiences, and ask questions that they may not get the opportunity to ask in their school environment.

“Timico are always looking for talented colleagues, and are working with Magnus Church of England Academy to offer work experience opportunities to their students. Over the years we’ve had a number of students from Magnus go through our apprenticeship programme and develop their technical careers with Timico.”

During the tour students were shown interview and application writing techniques, informative talks with employees about work roles and finally a tour of the server rooms. Student Connor Hubbard said, “I really enjoyed my visit to Timico. Although it was only a short stay, I got a great insight into what they do for the community and the different aspects of jobs they provide. I hope to apply for work experience very soon.” Student Tom Gudauskas was also grateful for the opportunity to visit the company. “The experience was amazing and I got a fantastic insight as to what the company does and what I can do in the future.”

Photograph: Martin Riley delivers an overview of the industry to Magnus Church of England Academy students.