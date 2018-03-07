Local girl reaches final of Miss Nottinghamshire

Newark resident Sophie Anderton has reached the final of the Miss Nottinghamshire round of Miss England 2018.

She will be the country’s representative at the contest which takes place at Kelham Hall & Country Park on 24th March.

Sophie told the Local News: “In preparation for the Miss Nottinghamshire final I will be making an eco outfit using recyclable materials with the theme ‘Royal Wedding’ and I will be raising money for the charity Hope Against Cancer.

“Miss England isn’t just a beauty contest. It’s about being a positive role model in today’s society and helping others, as well as being beautiful inside and out.

“Miss England is well known for its charity work, especially helping disadvantaged children across the country.

“Myself and a few other students are currently organising a special event for the charity Hope Against Cancer.

“I feel honoured to have been given the opportunity to hopefully represent my county in a pageant with such strong ethics.

“The public can like photos of contestants via Facebook or send a text message to vote.

“The top fundraiser of the East Midlands contest will receive a direct place to the Grand Final of Miss England 2018.”