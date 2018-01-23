Local girl Beth sets us charity to help young people with bereavement

When Beth Rowland lost her mum at age 20, she struggled to find a charity who specifically helped people her age to understand bereavement and come to terms with loss.

There were lots of charities for children who had lost parents, and some supporting widows, but none that were dedicated to helping 16-30 year olds navigate the complexities and taboos of grief.

To combat that, Beth set up Let’s Talk About Loss, a website and support network for 16-30 year olds who have lost someone special.

For two years, the Let’s Talk About Loss website has been a place for young people to talk through the taboos they have faced since been bereaved, and to seek support in reading the stories of other grieving young people.

Now, two years after starting the website, Beth is holding the first event for Let’s Talk About Loss, a meet-up for young people in Nottingham who have been bereaved.

The event will be held on 10th March from 6pm until 9pm at a flat in Nottingham city centre.

Whether you want to talk about your loss or not, if you’re aged 16-30 and have always wanted to know other young people who have been bereaved, you are welcome to join the event, where there will be dinner and games as well as a chance to chat.

You can like Let’s Talk About Loss on Facebook or follow @talkaboutloss on Instagram to find out more details about the event or ask Beth any questions.

You can also visit the website www.letstalkaboutloss.co.uk