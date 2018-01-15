Lindleys Autocentres to accept cryptocurrency as payment for car repairs at new Carlton branch

Customers will soon be able to pay for their car repairs using cryptocurrency.



Lindleys Autocentres will be accepting cryptocurrency payments such as bitcoin at their new Carlton branch initially then rolling it out across all branches and services offered.



Cryptocurrency is a form of digital money that is designed to be secure, cheap to exchange and anonymous. It’s not currency you can hold in your hand and is not recognised by most high street shops. The first cryptocurrency was bitcoin, which was created in 2009 and is still the best known.



Director, Alex Lindley said “Crpytocurrency has been gaining traction in the news recently and offers many benefits over standard forms of payment, we are taking a risk accepting cryptocurrency as the market is so volatile but we believe the technology will be widely adopted in the years to come and would love to be part of the driving force behind the change, we want to offer any likeminded customers the opportunity to spend their cryptocurrency.”



They will be initially accepting Bitcoin, Etherum & Litecoin with the view of adding more currencies such as Ripple and RaiBlocks soon, if you wish to pay via Cryptocurrency simply contact the branch before the booking so a price can be quoted in the relevant currency.