Lilac Court celebrates as Audrey reaches 100

Lilac Court, which provides independent living for people aged 55 and over in Clifton, celebrated with a party as one of their elderly residents reached a milestone birthday.

Friends and family joined Audrey Whitehead, who has lived at Lilac Court for 27 years, to celebrate her 100th birthday with a party full of memories and laughter.

Lilac Court, built in 1989, specialises in supporting elderly people in the local community, helping them to stay independent within a comfortable environment, which is suited to their needs.

Audrey was living in Clifton when her daughter saw that Lilac Court was being built, at a time when Audrey was having difficulty with mobility in her home.

Therefore, Lilac Court was the perfect place for her to move to when she needed more support and she “couldn’t be happier living anywhere else”.

Laura McKeown, NCHA Lilac Court scheme manager, said: “Celebrating this milestone birthday with Audrey, one of the first residents to move into Lilac Court was wonderful.

“She said it was great to see all of her friends and relations together.

“Additionally, this also gave us an opportunity to reflect on the value that the independent living scheme adds to the local community.

“Audrey’s such a lovely tenant and she makes every effort to come down for social activities.

“She’s got a really supportive family and that helps her to maintain her independence.

“I love getting to know the tenants and getting to see them enjoying living here.

“Part of my job is to make it as homely as possible and make sure tenants are as independent as they can be, so we try to keep things tenant-led, because it’s their home.”