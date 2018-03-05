Kings School Grantham invite Magnus to join them flying high at RAF Cranwell

Magnus Church of England Academy’s Combined Cadet Force (CCF) were invited by the Kings School Grantham CCF to share some of their coveted flying slots at RAF Cranwell.

Michelle Cameron (Commander Designate) says the gesture gave cadets at Magnus an experience to remember. “Kings School, very kindly gave some of their flying slots to our Cadets. Those flying places are at a real premium, so we were pleased and grateful to have been given the opportunity. Six Cadets were chosen to take part after passing their Part 1 qualification to move from Recruits to Cadets. Those chosen had all achieved the highest marks in the test and Lt Col. Ogg, who accompanied the Cadets, said he was delighted at the attitude everyone had towards flying.”

Michelle says more Cadets will have the opportunity to fly later in the year. “Five out of our six chosen Cadets actually flew with one Cadet being grounded for auditory reasons. However, even the grounded student had the opportunity of sitting in the cockpit of a Grob! All of the cadets enjoyed the experience and were grateful at being given the opportunity.”

The grounded Cadet was Matthew Scott who said, “Unfortunately, I couldn’t fly because I wasn’t able to pop my ears. It’s important you can do this because of the air pressure. They were very nice to me and I got to sit in a cockpit of a Grob as consolation. I still enjoyed the day because I was with friends from my CCF and I got to make new friends too.”

Cadet Courtney Woolley did get the opportunity to fly. “I got to fly over my house which was really cool. I also did a loop the loop and a barrel roll. It was really exciting. There were 3 RAF Sections there and in our down time we got to play table football with everyone and make new friends.”