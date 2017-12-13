Kia Crossovers pack a Super Stonic punch

KIA is on course to capture even more UK sales as the Korean car-maker drives the Stonic into the urban crossover market, writes Robert Maddox.

Buyers are switching to B-sector SUVs like the Stonic from superminis, small MPVs and compact hatchbacks and Kia hopes to annually sell up to 10,000 examples of its new model in this country.

That’s an ambitious target when there is so much competition in what is Europe’s fastest-growing market sector with the Stonic pitched against Citroën’s new C3 Aircross, Ford’s Ecosport, Nissan’s Juke, Renault’s Captur, and the Mini Countryman.

Even so I reckon Kia has good cause to be bullish because the Stonic is a great-looking little car that’s offered with some impressive technology.

Also factor in highly efficient engines and a fun-to-drive nature and there’s a strong case for checking it out at NK Motors Kia dealership in Chilwell.

The Stonic is based on the latest Rio supermini but is slightly longer than the hatchback while also being taller and higher from the ground to give it a clear SUV stance. Furthermore, while the two cars share some mechanical components, Stonic has a bespoke body and interior.

Five versions are being sold in this country with the line-up based on grade 2 and First Edition trim levels priced from £16,295. All models are two-wheel-drive.

Choose a First Edition Stonic and you’ll enjoy a car that really stands out thanks to its two-tone paintwork. The roof, wing mirror casings and rear spoiler are picked out in either black, lime green, red or orange, depending on the choice of main body colour, and there are colour accents in the interior on the seats and around the lower centre console and display screen areas.

In the cabin, the number of buttons and switches has been kept to a minimum to give a neater look and greater functionality with the First Edition following the Rio in offering USB ports front and rear. An extensive package of connectivity features includes links to Android Auto and Apple CarPlay via pre-downloaded smartphone apps.

Electronic Stability Control and Vehicle Stability Management are among the model’s active safety features with the latter linked to Torque Vectoring, Straight Line Stability and Cornering Brake Control to help the driver maintain control in bad weather or on poorly surfaced roads. Hill-start Assist found across the range prevents the car rolling backwards when setting off on steep inclines.

Autonomous Emergency Braking and Lane Departure Warning are standard in the First Edition and optional on grade 2 as part of an Advanced Driving Assistance Pack. The Lane Departure Warning System is linked to Driver Attention Warning, which can alert a drowsy or distracted driver that it is time to take a break. High Beam Assist automatically switches the car between dipped and full beam.

Blind Spot Detection with Rear Cross Traffic Alert prevent First Edition versions from being driven into the path of a vehicle approaching from an angle out of the driver’s eye-line.

A trio of modern and efficient engines in the Stonic is headed by Kia’s 1.0-litre T-GDi direct-injection petrol burner delivering 118bhp. Also offered in the range are a 1.4-litre multi-point injection naturally aspirated 98bhp petrol engine and the 108bhp 1.6-litre CRDi turbodiesel from the cee’d range. Kia’s ISG engine stop/start system ensures no fuel is wasted and no emissions are pumped into the air when the car is stationary.

As with all Kia’s, the Stonic has a seven-year/100,000-mile warranty that’s transferable if the car is sold before the time/mileage limit expires.