Kevin set to run a marathon in Nottingham Train Station

A local East Midlands Trains employee plans to run a marathon in Nottingham train station to raise funds for MS charity.

On 9 March, Kevin Bowen is taking on 26.2 miles at Nottingham train station before he sets off to complete the Boston Marathon in April. He is covering the miles on a treadmill on the station concourse, all to raise vital funds for the Multiple Sclerosis Trust.

Kevin is a member and coach at Rushcliffe Athletic Club. He is a guide runner for the visually impaired and is also part of the core team at Colwick Parkrun where he volunteers on a regular basis.

He runs marathons and ultra-marathons, which have earned him the nickname ‘SuperKev’ amongst friends and fellow Nottingham runners.

He said: “Boston is my dream marathon for several reasons. Not only because of the history of the race, but also because it is a race you have to run a qualifying time to enter. Having achieved that in London last year I knew I was going to enter the race.

“A friend and Rushcliffe AC club-mate is my inspiration for raising funds for the MS Trust. I’m blessed with a healthy body that allows me to run marathons without having to consider my fitness beyond making sure I train properly.

“For Tim and others battling MS there is so much more to consider than simply training and I find it amazing that Tim overcomes the obstacles MS puts in his way to run marathons.”

For that reason, Kevin will put on his running vest, stepping onto the treadmill set up in Nottingham station and completing the full marathon distance of 26.2 miles in the hope of raising awareness and much-needed funds for the charity, but rather than running it in a qualifying time, he’s unusually decided to adopt a gentle pace.

He said: “I have a connection with the station. Not only has it been my place of work but it is also so often the place many of my running adventures begin.

“So where better than to begin another adventure there? It is also a beautiful historic building. If I’m going to run a marathon on a treadmill I’d rather do it somewhere interesting.

“I’m aiming to maximise donation time by running for around five hours and chatting to passers-by encouraging them to empty their pockets of loose change.”

Kevin is raising money for the MS Trust, along with his friends Caitlin and Tim Sorrell from West Bridgford, who are also taking on the London Marathon to raise money for the MS Trust in April.

In 2015 and 2016, Tim and Caitlin ran the London Marathon and raised over £20,000 for the MS Trust.

One morning in the summer of 2005, Tim woke up with a numb hand. This was the start of a journey that led, four years later, to a diagnosis of multiple sclerosis.

There is currently no cure and it can affect your life in many different ways.

For Tim, symptoms include numbness, pins and needles, and a loss of muscle strength in the left-hand side of his body.

His symptoms make running difficult, but not impossible and he’s mostly stubborn enough to ignore his body, knowing that there are people far worse affected by MS than he is and that he’s lucky to be able to do as much as he does.

He said: “My wife Caitlin and I are not only grateful to Kevin for helping us raise funds for a charity that is very close to our hearts, but we are also delighted that he will be helping us bring down our team average time for the marathon distance.”

You can sponsor them on their Virgin Money Giving page https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/Team/TCK or head down to Nottingham train station on 9th March to show your support.

MS is a lifelong condition affecting the nervous system. More than 100,000 people live with MS in the UK, and 100 more are diagnosed every week.

The MS Trust works to make a difference today for people living with MS by providing practical, reliable information and training MS specialist health professionals.