Ken Clarke presents £3,400 cheque to Guide Dogs raised by the Conservative Club

Every year the West Bridgford Conservative Club on Rectory Road raises money for a chosen Charity of the Year.

In 2017 this was The Guide Dogs for the Blind Association and a total of £3400 was collected through a wide range of fund raising activities throughout the year. This was an all-time record for annual charity fund raising by the Club.

A special event to present of the 2017 ‘Charity of the Year’ fund Raising cheque to representatives of The Guide Dogs for the Blind Association was held during the evening of Friday 26th January 2018.

The Rt. Hon. Kenneth Clarke QC MP, the Honorary President of the Club presented the cheque to Amy Pettinson, The Guide Dogs for the Blind Association’s regional representative who was accompanied by Sallie and Terry Rodgers who run the Association’s local West Bridgford and environs fund raising group. Terry is partially sighted and so brought along his hugely talented guide dog Emmett who proved very popular indeed.

Mr Clarke paid tribute to the work done by The Guide Dogs for the Blind Association at a national and local level in meeting an immensely valuable need to help those who are blind or partially sighted enjoy the same freedom of movement as everyone else. The lifetime cost of training and supporting a guide dog is around £55,000.

This year, the Club is again raising money and its Charity of the Year 2018 is the Trent District Community First Responders group. These volunteers are trained by, and work closely alongside, East Midlands Ambulance Service and respond in their spare time, unpaid, to answer 999 medical emergencies within their local communities. During busy periods they can often reach patients faster, particularly those living in rural areas, which may make all difference to the outcome.

The team operates as a registered charity as it must purchase all its own specialist, and very expensive, medical equipment. At present, it costs around £1000 to fully equip each individual First Responder. Club Secretary, Peter Brunger, said ‘We have already made a great start to raising money for the First Responders in January, including a very successful prize raffle at the event tonight, and we’ll be trying our hardest to set another fund raising record this year’.

