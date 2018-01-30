Junior school pupils in Calverton perform at Young Voices in Sheffield

Students from Sir John Sherbrooke Junior School in Calverton sang their hearts out as they took part in a very special concert in Sheffield in January.

A total of 40 children joined over 5,000 other primary-aged children to take part in the Young Voices concert, which took place at the Sheffield DSA Arena.

Over the past few months, the children have been learning a repertoire of songs including ‘Africa’ by Toto. They also worked on a pop medley of hits by the likes of Robbie Williams and Ed Sheeran, as well as original songs especially composed for the event.

Sir John Sherbrooke Junior School head teacher, Emma Essex, told the Calverton Local News: “A rehearsal for the concert took place throughout the afternoon.

“This was followed by a paying audience of proud family members to watch the performance.

“The Young Voices choir was supported by other British performers, made up of singers, dancers and musicians to put on this professional arena show. The school is very proud.”

Sir John Sherbrooke Junior School pride themselves as a ‘Take Care’ school to provide a range of opportunities through their curriculum and enrichment activities to enable the personal development of every child, so they can achieve ‘Beyond Expectations’.