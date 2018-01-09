J Tomlinson completes £6 million training hub for Volvo Car UK

The construction team at Beeston-based J Tomlinson Ltd has completed a brand new, state-of-the-art training hub for premium car brand Volvo Car UK.

The £6m project also included the creation of 154 extra parking spaces for the multinational vehicle manufacturing company, at its site in Daventry, Northamptonshire.

The original centre, which had been delivering training to Volvo employees since 1980, had comprised two medium-sized facilities. However, after 36 years – a period which has seen Volvo’s own brand evolution, as well as technological advancements and the continuous development of training techniques and methods – the company no longer considered its original facility to be in line with its considerable growth and objectives.

Following a collaborative working relationship with Volvo, J Tomlinson has now handed over the new Training and Development Centre, equipped with modernised facilities including remote video and web-based technologies, stylish training rooms and an electric car charging area.

J Tomlinson worked closely with the brand to ensure all finishes were implemented in line with the Volvo Retail Experience (VRE) – Volvo’s corporate identity that focuses on creating inspiring spaces that are ‘cool on the outside, warm on the inside’. Some elements of the VRE within the new building include large exterior and interior glazing (promoting the brand’s transparent and open nature), a cosy cake and refreshments area, and a vibrant lounge complete with Scandinavian-designed furniture, which seeks to aid relaxation for all staff and visitors.

Martin Gallagher, managing director (construction) for J Tomlinson, said: “We are very pleased to have handed over Volvo’s new Training and Development Centre – a project we thoroughly enjoyed working on.

“It has been a pleasure and an honour to work alongside a business with such passion, ambition and a shared drive to provide the best experience for its staff and customers.”

Jon Wakefield, Managing Director, Volvo Car UK, said: “I’m very proud of our new training facility, which represents a significant commitment to both our operations in Daventry and our retailer network throughout the country.

“The site is a fitting accompaniment to Volvo’s transformation into a true premium car brand that is a technological leader, as well as the big improvements we are introducing to the customer experience.”