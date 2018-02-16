J Tomlinson appointed to build £6.5 million care home

The construction team at Beeston-based J Tomlinson has begun working on a £6.5 million project to build a new care home in Oxfordshire.

The 70-bedroom scheme is the second care home built for Hamberley Development by J Tomlinson, and follows completion of a 65-bedroom residential care and nursing home in Sutton Coldfield in December 2016.

This latest project will provide nursing care for elderly, frail and dementia residents in a three-storey facility at Chawley Park, Cumnor Hill, Oxfordshire.

Martin Gallagher, managing director (construction) for Nottingham-based J Tomlinson, said: “Hamberley Development was very impressed with J Tomlinson’s company approach and project team when we delivered a demanding scheme in Sutton Coldfield, which involved building a new Conservative Club and a care home on the same site.

“We are delighted that J Tomlinson has now been appointed to deliver a second scheme for Hamberley Development, a company that specialises in creating high quality care homes and retirement living schemes. As a company, J Tomlinson shares Hamberley Development’s passion for delivering good quality developments and we are looking forward to bringing this scheme to life.”

The care home, being built to the west of Oxford, will feature hair salon and spa facilities, cinema, activities and hobby rooms, a private dining/family area, a café/bar along with dining facilities, communal spaces and high quality landscaped outdoor terraces and gardens, and is due to be completed early in 2019.

Development director at Hamberley Development, John Austin, said: “This is the latest in a number of care homes being built by Hamberley Development, and we are very pleased to have J Tomlinson on board, with their experience in this sector. As a leading developer of luxury care homes and retirement living projects in the UK, it is important to us that our schemes are constructed by teams that understand and have expertise in creating quality developments.”

J Tomlinson operates primarily across the East Midlands, West Midlands and Yorkshire. The company provides a range of integrated building solutions including construction, refurbishment, repairs and maintenance, mechanical and electrical services (M&E), and facilities management.

Its construction portfolio includes a range of projects across numerous sectors including medical, healthcare, care, emergency services, industrial, commercial, sports and leisure, and specialist supported housing