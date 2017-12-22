Impressive acts win at final of the eight Vale’s Got Talent contest

Every year the Vale of Belvoir Rotary Club continues to be surprised, not only by the standard of the performances but also by the size of the audiences attending the Vale’s Got Talent final. This year they moved to the Cotgrave Welfare Social Club because they needed a larger venue, and thank goodness they did!

Because of the number of entrants and the high standard of performances this year 20 mainly young artists appeared in the final. The four judges, all professionals in their elected fields had a very difficult time in selecting not only the final 3 but also a further 3 artists whose performances merited a commendation award.

1st place and a prize of £300 went to 17-year old Charlie Fearon who wowed the audience with his own composition, a piece which, at the time had no name as he had only composed it two days before. It was performed with confidence, accompanied by his guitar and recently acquired harmonica. His performance can be found on YouTube as can all the performances in The Vale’s Got Talent.

2nd place went to Ria and Safiya two young dancers who gave a very moving performance and were told by the judges that they were both very accomplished with a promising future. They went home with a prize of £150.

3rd place and a prize of £100, went to Joe Cheetham who gave an brilliant performance as he effortlessly eased his way through a complex guitar set. After the first burst of sound the judges and audience knew they were in for something special – it was raw, brash and compelling.

The commended acts were: Katie Rider and Jess Starling who entertained the audience with an amusing comic dance routine; Poppy Abbott who performed a modern dance routine with superb moves and a great story line; Felicity Turner who captivated the audience and judges alike with her versatility and her choice of songs, The Writing’s On The Wall followed A Nightingale Sang In Barkley Square. All 3 artists received a prize of £50.

The 9th Vale’s Got Talent will take place again in the autumn of 2018 around about the same dates as this year.