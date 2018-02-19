Housebuilder donates money to local school

Housebuilder Barratt Homes has donated £200 to a local primary school library to help celebrate National Storytelling Week.

The housebuilder, which has a development in East Leake named Lantern Fields, kindly donated the funds to the nearby Long Whatton C of E Primary School to spend on books for the pupils.

Sales manager for Barratt Homes Jenna Hardy attended the school to celebrate and show her support for the awareness week.

Simon Perkins, head teacher at Long Whatton C of E Primary School, said: “The money donated by Barratt Homes will enable us to extend and improve the range of reading books we have in school.

“It is important that children get a broad diet of quality literature and this donation will help us to exactly that. Many, many thanks.”

The aim of National Storytelling Week, which ran from 27th January to 3rd February, is to unite both children and adults in the customary pastime of storytelling.

Jan Ruston, sales director at Barratt Homes North Midlands, said: “Awareness weeks such as these give us the opportunity to support the communities in which we build and this week in particular encourages skills such as reading, writing, listening and creativity.

“We were delighted to be able to contribute to Long Whatton C of E Primary School’s library and hope the pupils will enjoy the new books that the school can now purchase.”