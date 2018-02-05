Honda Jazz hits a new chord

Honda has rejuvenated the Jazz with the firm’s best-selling UK model range now enhanced by a sporty new version.

The Jazz Sport tops a new-look line-up newly arrived at Vertu Honda Nottingham at Lenton Lane in the city.

It’s powered by a new 130PS, 1.5-litre i-VTEC petrol engine and I reckon will significantly boost the appeal of this extremely versatile compact car because it not only delivers sporty performance but also has some sporty features.

This Jazz stands out in having gloss-black, 16-inch alloy wheels, plus side sill skirts, a tailgate spoiler, LED headlights and front fog lamps.

The model based on the SE trim level is also distinguished by a thinner front splitter beneath the lower grille and a triple-strake diffuser to the rear bumper – both finished with a sporty red accent line similar to the Civic Type R.

And that’s not all: Honda has also given the Jazz Sport a distinctive interior with the model’s upholstery featuring a unique pinstripe pattern on the upholstery while its leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear knob are enhanced by orange stitching.

The Jazz Sport is listed at £17,155 with a Personal Contract Purchase plan available for this model for £199 a month on a 5.9% APR three-year agreement. Other versions of the updated range are priced from £14,115 in the case of the entry-level S grade model powered by a 102PS, 1.3 i-VTEC engine.

Buyers enjoy a generous specification no matter which version they choose with even the entry-level S models being fitted as standard with convenience features such as air conditioning, cruise control with speed limiter and dusk-sensing automatic lights.

Go for a mid-grade SE model, priced from £15,615 on-the-road, and front and rear parking sensors are included in an enhanced specification along with electrically adjustable and heated door mirrors, plus 15-inch alloy wheels.

Meanwhile, those who opt for the top-grade EX model, priced from £17,115, further enjoy smart entry and start, automatic climate control and a reversing camera. The EX deal also includes 16-inch alloy wheels, front fog lamps and LED headlights. Skyride Blue Metallic as a new colour option.

Phil Webb, head of the car division of Honda UK, says the Jazz has been rejuvenated with the new Sport model, as well as the new interior and exterior styling.