Have your items valued in West Bridgford

Charles Hanson of Flog It, Antiques Roadtrip and Bargain Hunt will be at Lutterell Hall on Church Drive in West Bridgford on Friday 2nd March between 3pm and 6pm to value antiques, family heirlooms and collectables.

Everyone is welcome to bring along their treasures and have the wonderful opportunity of learning more about their precious items and find out how valuable they may be.

No need to make an appointment, just come along with the maximum of three items per person and enjoy the fun.

Charles and his colleague Vanessa Savage will charge £3 per item and every penny raised will be donated to CRUSE Bereavement Care Nottinghamshire. Charles and Vanessa will be giving their time and expertise completely free of charge.

There will be refreshments and a prize raffle.

Ann Aljewicz of CRUSE said “We are very grateful to Charles and Vanessa for supporting CRUSE by giving their expertise and valuable time.

“I hope the public will come along and enjoy the afternoon whilst raising much needed funds, enabling us to make a difference to the lives of people who have been bereaved.”

Charles Hanson said: “Hansons Auctioneers are delighted to be asked to attend a valuation day for such an important cause.

“We know and appreciate the invaluable service that CRUSE provides to people of Nottinghamshire who have been bereaved. Please come along and see what your heirlooms are worth and raise some money at same time.”

For more information about the event contact Barbara Parish on 07882 539214 or Ann Aljewicz on 07530 312600.