Greening Radcliffe presents funds to village conservation groups

‘Friends of Radcliffe Station’ and the ‘Radcliffe Conservation Group’ are up and running and attracting regular and increasing volunteers to their causes.

Presentations were made during a recent gathering of parish councillors and residents at The Grange, one of Radcliffe’s community centres

Phillip Taylor, co-ordinator of the Radcliffe Conservation Group plans to use the funds to buy more materials and tools to directly support the group’s current and future work covering two local nature reserves. The Lily Ponds area runs alongside the River Trent and the Dewberry Hill site is close to Radcliffe golf course. The volunteers prune, remove overgrown vegetation, invasive Himalayan Balsam and help maintain the steep stairways and paths leading from Radcliffe’s wooded cliff walk down to the riverbank and weir. Future plans include further enhancing pathways near the river and improving viewpoints at Dewberry Hill. An annual amphibian survey and working with other conservation groups keep the volunteers busy.

Phil Thomas, co-ordinator of the Friends of Radcliffe Station adoption, renovation and conservation volunteer group plans to use the funds to create a planter flower bed and purchase products to renovate station benches and fencing. There are ambitious plans to create raised herb beds on the platform made by members. Local passengers could then snip Basil, Rosemary,Thyme etc to enhance their home cooking. It’s hoped that this community ‘garden’ will encourage greater use of recently increased stopping trains, particularly at commuter times.

‘Greening Radcliffe’ was launched some five years ago and has been a great success. Among its activities was a fashion show featuring dozens of village citizen models aged from four to 84 wearing top designer and quality outfits from Radcliffe’s Cancer Research Charity Shop. The event emphasised the benefits of recycling. Models included head teachers and pupils from the three Radcliffe schools, and residents of one of the village’s residential homes.

A ‘Greening Radcliffe’ exhibition at Grange Hall attended by 700 residents featured all things ‘Green’ and was equally successful, providing information from solar panels and insulation to organic gardening and natural cosmetics. Pedal power energy using a cycle and converter battery was particularly popular with all ages, and the ‘Great Big Green Tea Party’ offered cakes and sandwiches made with novelty green food dye.

All initiatives were designed to encourage residents to sign up to five pledges, including recycling, using public transport rather than cars and turning central heating down a notch or two whilst wearing a sweater to conserve power, reduce bills and the village’s carbon footprint.