Gold medal for Ruddington resident Mark

Kidney transplant recipient Mark Brown of Ruddington has returned from the 10th Winter World Transplant Games (WWTG) in Anzere, Switzerland with a gold medal in curling.

Team GB was the largest number of competitors with 14 – three being live donors who competed in the donor ski race.

There were also five GB transplant children in the Nicholas Cup at the same time and over 30 family, friends and nurses supporting them.

Mark, 50, who received his donor kidney in 1994, was pleased to build on his success at previous games.

He said: “For a team that doesn’t have a great opportunity to practice winter sports, we’ve been relatively successful.

This was the seventh WWTG I’ve attended and I’ve now got four gold medals in curling.”

Team GB beat teams from the USA and Belgium on the first day of the curling competition, as did Team Germany.

This left a nail-biting showdown on day two between GB and Germany for the gold.

After a morning on the slopes competing in the special slalom, a coach full of competitors and teams made their way to the neighbouring resort of Crans Montana to the curling rink.

In a match of four ends, Team GB won the first three each by a single stone – giving them a 3-0 lead before the final end.

Mark takes up the story: “We were looking good after three ends, but had seen the Germans win by five stones on one end the day before against the Belgians.

“We had the first stone and a tactical game ensued, blocking the path to the ‘house’ and then curling stones round the blocks by sweeping in front of the stone to curl it in.

“We had the upper hand leading into the last couple of stones and with three in the house had the game wrapped up for a 6-0 victory.

“Thankfully, no penalty shootout against the Germans required.”

Whilst winning medals is the icing on the cake to an enjoyable week – and meeting old friends and new in the transplant community from around the world – the Games are a way of demonstrating how people can practice sport after having undergone a transplant and showing the benefits of sport in rehabilitation post-transplant to rally the public to the cause of organ donation.

The WWTG encourages those who have received a transplant to lead active and healthy lives while showcasing the benefits of transplantation.

The aim is to raise awareness of the need for more people to sign on to the Organ Donor Register.

In the UK alone, 6,500 people are waiting for a lifesaving transplant and three die each day waiting.

Team GB, managed by Transplant Sport UK (TSUK), the charity responsible for the British Transplant Games ranged in age from 14-year-old Harry, a liver transplant recipient, to Sue, a 65-year-old heart transplant recipient.

Mark’s added: “The Games give the opportunity to give thanks to the donor families, without which none of the athletes would be here to compete to the best of our abilities – and to encourage everyone to discuss their wishes about organ donation with their families.

“It was humbling to meet Sophy and Harvey Layzell – VIP guest of the Games. Their 13-year-old daughter Jemima died of a brain aneurysm in 2012 and helped a record eight different people including five children through organ donation.”

The WWTG will be next held in Norway in 2020.

To Join the NHS Organ Donor Register and help save lives call 0300 123 2323 or visit www.organdonation.nhs.uk.