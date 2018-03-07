Go Kay! Brownie leader is heading for a marathon challenge

As a long-time member of Girlguiding Nottinghamshire, Brownie leader Kay Knowles is used to personal challenges.

She is now heading for a truly marathon challenge as the 26-year-old has been selected to take part in the 2018 London Marathon and will be joining thousands of runners at the start line on 22th April.

Kay lives in West Bridgford and spends her Thursday evenings leading 5th West Bridgford Brownies.

She’ll be running the London Marathon 2018 as part of the Girlguiding UK team, raising funds to support Girlguiding everywhere.

Kay said: “Girlguiding is such an important charity, not just to me and my Brownies but to girls and women throughout the UK and beyond, so I was really honoured to have been given one of just five places on the team.

“I’ve been running for a few years and have already done a couple of half-marathons, but getting myself up to the full 26.2-mile distance during these cold winter months is proving a real challenge.

“As well as the training there’s the small matter of the £1,900 sponsorship I need to raise in order to take part.”

The 5th West Bridgford Brownies held a coffee evening with the £238.44 proceeds going into Kay’s appeal, and her fundraising initiatives have also included a horse gala organised by her family and supporters just before Christmas.

Having now raised almost £1,000 towards her target, she’s planning to boost this by running a quiz night later this month.

“Go Kay,” said county commissioner Jackie Brocklehurst. “We’re so proud that Girlguiding Nottinghamshire will be represented at such an epic event and will be cheering Kay on at every step.”

Kay Knowles’ fundraising page is https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/KayKnowles and she’s letting everyone know how her training is going via her blog http://kayktheokayrunner.blogspot.co.uk

Photo: Members of 5th West Bridgford Brownies have been busy helping Brownie leader Kay Knowles in her preparations for the London Marathon 2018.