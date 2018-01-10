Former media worker turned-teacher in Nottingham encourages others to set their sights on the classroom

With the nation now back at work after the festive break, new figures released show January continues to be a popular month for people in the East Midlands looking to switch into teaching as a career.

Expressions of interest from career changers in the East Midlands spiked in January 2017 with 887 registrants, according to figures from the Get Into Teaching campaign.

Martin Stephens, a Primary teacher from Fairfield Primary Academy, part of the Spencer Academy Trust in Nottingham, took the decision to leave his career at the Press Association in 2013, to follow a long- held ambition to become a teacher. Martin is now supporting the Get Into Teaching’s campaign, by recommending other people in Nottingham to consider making the switch.

With over half a million (520,093) users, last January was also the month when most traffic was recorded on the Get Into Teaching website – where prospective candidates can find out more about teaching as a career and access support all the way through the application process. Analysis of these visitors supports the trend for New Year resolutions to be focused on career ambitions; the largest group came from people aged 25 to 34 and those already in full time employment.

Martin, a Primary teacher andlocal Get Into Teaching advocate, said:

“I’d always thought I would enjoy teaching and imagined it to be a very rewarding career. After 17 years working in the media I decided to follow my long-held ambition to retrain as a primary school teacher. The idea of switching my profession was nerve-wracking, but it felt the right thing to do. I did my research, applied for the training, and haven’t looked back since.

“Teaching at my school in Nottingham really makes me proud and brings daily rewards. For example, seeing a child make a connection and really ‘get’ something you are teaching is great. Knowing that you can make a difference helps me know that I definitely made the right decision to change my career and would advise any other professionals who might be considering it to take the time to think about teaching this new year.”

Get Into Teaching is offering a package of support to help bridge the gap between candidates in Nottingham considering teaching as one of their resolutions, and actually registering their interest and applying. This includes a series of events, opportunities to get some classroom experience and tailored advice from teaching experts to help people through the application process.

Roger Pope, spokesperson for the Get Into Teaching campaign and Chair of the National College for Teaching and Leadership, says:

“Many of us will be making resolutions for 2018 – in fact we know from YouGov data that 15% of us will make one of those goals related to a career ambition. We also know that people take time over the Christmas holidays to think about what their day job means to them, and what they might be more motivated to do. That’s where teaching comes into its own – whether you’re driven by the rational or emotional, teaching really is unique. Every day you have the chance to change someone’s life. It’s such a meaningful role where you can go home at the end of every day feeling proud of what you’ve achieved.

“We know some career changers in the East Midlands take the plunge in January by deciding to take their skills into the classroom, whilst others might mull over on this important decision a little longer. It’s why we are running a series of events throughout the Spring term where people can find out about life in the classroom, the progression opportunities, competitive salaries and bursaries to help financially whilst you train. Anyone contemplating teaching should visit the Get Into Teaching website to find out more and register their interest.”

To support the latest generation of New Year career changers, a series of online and Train to Teach roadshow events are starting this month. On Wednesday 24 January, 12noon – 3.30pm, there will be a Train to Teach roadshow event at Nottingham Trent University, Pavilion Building, Clifton Campus, Clifton Lane, Nottingham, NG11 8NS. There are also Train to Teach events on Saturday 20 January, 10am – 4pm, at Edgbaston Stadium, Edgbaston Road, Birmingham, B5 7QU and Thursday 1 March, 4.30 – 8pm, at Mercure Leicester The Grand Hotel, Granby Street, Leicester, LE1 6ES. Online events this month include:

Monday 8 January, 6.30pm – 7.30pm: Introduction to teacher training

Monday 15 January, 6.30pm – 7.30pm: Change career to teaching

Monday 29 January, 6.30pm – 7.30pm: Gaining school experience

Career changers could get a £26,000 tax-free bursary to train as a teacher in key subjects including science, computing, geography and languages. This year candidates could get £30,000 to train to teach maths – a £20,000 tax-free bursary while training as a teacher and a further £10,000 after tax once in teaching. Alternatively, prestigious scholarships of up to £28,000 are available in priority subjects for graduates with a 2:1 or above who are passionate about their subject and have the potential to be teachers.

Applications to start teacher training in September 2018 are now open. For tailored advice and information about a career in teaching visit: https://getintoteaching.education.gov.uk or call the Get Into Teaching line on 0800 389 2500.

To find out more about the series of online and face-to-face events, visit: https://getintoteaching.education.gov.uk/teaching-events