Football club helped with funding by Co-op

West Bridgford-based football club Bridgford United were presented with a cheque for £365 by the Co-op on Bridgford Road.

Branch manager Kylie Holmes and her team at the Co-op raised money for help towards the club’s growth.

Bridgford United are a newly-formed club in only their second season and won the Midland Championship Alliance Division at their first attempt last season.

Ash Nehra, Bridgford United club manager, told the Local News: “Amateur clubs have to rely heavily on funding for survival which usually comes from charity fundraising or financial backing from local companies towards kit and team wear.

“The money will go towards equipment and running costs, such as pitch hire and referee costs.”

The team currently sit in second place in the NSL Division 2 of the Notts Senior League and are actively looking to secure additional sponsors.

Please get in touch with Ash on 07914 808507 or email ash@ohmrecruitment.co.uk.

Pictured: Damion Powell (assistant manager), Kylie Holmes (Co-op), Rickey Jouhal (club captain) and Rob Searcy (vice-captain).