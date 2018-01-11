First rehearsal of the new term goes with a swing

The unmistakeable sounds of the big band era rang out in West Bridgford last night as Nottingham Concert Band held a special Windband Swing-Along in place of its normal rehearsal at Jesse Gray School on Musters Road.

Music Director Robert Parker welcomed guest conductor David Pearce – professional trombonist and leader of the Dave Pearce Orchestra – to help the 70-or-so band members to develop the distinctive style of such luminaries as Glenn Miller, Duke Ellington and Stan Kenton.

Nottingham Concert Band rehearses weekly under MD Robert Parker and the band’s next public concert is in Beeston on Saturday 24 March. ‘I’m sure that the swing-band style we polished up last night will play an important part in the evening’s programme!’ promises Robert.

Enquiries about band membership and concerts are always welcome: call Jeff or Jill on 01949 860126, e-mail music@nottinghamconcertband.org, visit the band’s Facebook page or log-on to www.nottinghamconcertband.org