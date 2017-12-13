Fashion illustrator launches new luxury Christmas card collection celebrating black women

Nicola Lespeare, a Nottingham-born and raised fashion illustrator, has launched a new luxury range Christmas card collection in celebration of black women.

The designs feature illustrations of beautiful black women with natural afro hair in a variety of Christmas-inspired set-ups, available just in time for the festive season.

Nicola, a Fashion Design graduate, ventured into greeting cards last year when she struggled to find an ethnically-representative birthday card for her sister.

She said: “I felt really disappointed and frustrated that I couldn’t find a birthday card of a girl with an afro to give to my sister. It’s always puzzled me that there aren’t any such cards available in high street stores. I chose to do something about it and designed my own card. The business idea grew from there. I knew that other people experience the same frustration so it’s great to now be in a position where I can add more diversity in the greetings card industry.”

Nicola cites the positive feedback she has received from friends, family and customers as the key motivation to keep going with her start-up.

She said: “It’s a great feeling when people tell me how much they love the cards or share my posts on social media – I feel as though I’m making a difference and contributing to black women loving their natural hair. I also have a close network of entrepreneurial women who are incredibly supportive and encouraging and keep me motivated. I focus on putting one step in front of the other and aiming high.”

Nicola’s big vision now is to expand her cards range and explore other avenues to apply her creativity, including furniture, clothes and stationery.

She said: “My creative process is to seek out originality. I have a very active – possibly over-active! – and creative imagination. My style is still evolving and I’m slowly fine-tuning my signature illustration style but I have some concepts in development that I’m very excited about, which will be available in 2018.”