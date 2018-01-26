Fares rise on Calverton Connection bus service

Bus fares have risen on the TrentBarton-run Calverton Connection which links Calverton and Arnold with Nottingham City Centre.

The changes have taken place across the TrentBarton network and customers who use mango, student mango, zigzag and saver fares will be affected.

A zigzag fare will now cost £6.50, zigzag duo £11 and zigzag duo is now available for £14.

Meanwhile, mango day tickets – which are only available after 9am – increase to £5.50 for adults, 16-19 and students will now cost £5 and the cost of a ticket for children aged five to 15 is priced at £2.75.

Seven-day, 28-day and 12-month long-term passes have also seen an increase in price.

A TrentBarton spokesperson said: “We understand that increases in fares are never good news and the decision was not taken lightly.

“These latest changes will enable us to continue to invest in our buses, their features and the latest technologies.

“This will make sure we remain the really good bus company.”

Bus users have reacted with mixed opinion to the news.

Sarah said: “It is disappointing that fares have gone up. It is just hitting me in the pocket. I leave the car behind when I go to work but I might reconsider now.”

John, who travels daily on the Calverton Connection, said: “Bus prices, like train fares, seem to be going up and it is frustrating as it is leaving me with less disposal income. I am pretty annoyed.”

But 29-year-old Kathy had a different view, saying: “I still think the bus is good value and better than driving. Car parking all day in town is really expensive. It’s a decent service, so I don’t mind paying a little more.”