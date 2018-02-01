Emmanuel School are basketball county champions

Nottingham Emmanuel School is celebrating its Year 9 Basketball team, as they bring home the County Basketball Championship title.

Team coach, Mr. Greg Jackson (Senior Achievement & Pastoral Manager), said that he had to hide his nerves from his team at the final held at Nottingham Trent University. “This was the team’s third attempt at winning the County Championships. They came so close to winning at the previous two finals and that’s why I am especially pleased for every single member of the team.

“They gave everything in this tournament and deserve all the success they have achieved over a number of years now. Added to their undoubted talent, they are a great bunch of lads who love playing basketball, and always display a real pride in representing their school.”

Greg says the final was nail biting. “They beat last year’s champions Arnold 18-6 in their opening game and dominated the next four games before narrowly beating Hucknall National Academy in a tense final by a single point!”

Student Tovimba Mhazo, aged 13 said that the team worked well together, “I think we knew we could win because we have worked so hard since last time. It helped because our coach gave us the drive and belief to see us through.” Reece Jackson age 14 agreed, “Last year we were so disappointed, but this year we were more motivated to win it. We had real confidence and kept our nerve this time.”

Greg Jackson said that the win has galvanised the team. “This win has showed the team just what they are capable of and given them renewed self-belief. The lads were fantastic throughout, providing one of the best team performances I have seen in a tournament.”

The team will now go on to represent Nottinghamshire in the East Midlands Regional Finals.

Members of the triumphant team were: Morgan Pitter, Reece Jackson, Tovimba Mhazo, Mharco Ngo, McKinley Chambers, Sean Zimmaestro, Jordan Harrop and Oluwole Awotunde.