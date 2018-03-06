Eden Futures celebrates workforce during National Apprenticeship Week

A national supported living provider is supporting National Apprenticeship Week this year by recognising and celebrating the organisations vital apprentices.

Eden Futures, with support from training provider Lifetime Training, is using the 11th week long national campaign to raise awareness of its current and former apprentices.

With over 1,100 employees, apprenticeships form an integral part of recruitment at Eden Futures. The theme of this year’s National Apprenticeship Week is ‘Apprenticeships Work’, showing how apprenticeships work for individuals, employers, the community and the wider economy.

Josh Gladding is currently studying toward his NVQ Level 2 in Health and Social Care, with an apprentice support worker role in Cleethorpes. He commented: “I enjoy helping people and learning new skills. The role was completely new to me but I now have a development plan and I love being able to support people on my own.”

Former nursery nurse Olivia Rick wanted a career change and was attracted to a role at Eden Futures’ Head Office in Newark. “I completed my apprenticeship in October 2017 and I have now secured a HR Assistant role. The apprenticeship was a great way to find my feet and I was attracted to the role as the organisation was very supportive.

“I am now studying toward my CIPD Certificate in HR Practice.”

Eden Futures pride themselves on their in-house learning and development team, and offer a full programme of support right through from apprentices to aspiring managers as part of their Leadership Development Programme.

Tuesday Willmott, Eden Futures Head of HR, added: “Our apprentices fulfil a vital role in our organisation, especially as wider recruitment in the health and social care sector is currently so challenging.

“We are able to support and mentor and we encourage development and progression so we are able to retain our talented workforce. We appoint through values-based recruitment, and we believe our strategy is so effective as our employees share the same visions and values.”

The supported living service support over 600 people in various settings, with over 1,100 staff members working to support, sustain and develop quality services.

