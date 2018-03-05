Drivers helping voluntary transport scheme in Rushcliffe

Six new drivers are revving up, eager to take new passengers out and about in Rushcliffe.

Rushcliffe Voluntary Transport Scheme has been providing community transport for over 30 years using voluntary drivers who love helping people get out and about.

Carolyn Perry, chief executive of Rushcliffe CVS, explains: “We’re looking for new customers who are keen or need to go out. All our passengers benefit from socialising which helps prevent loneliness, fosters independence and enables them maintain their dignity and respect. The service also helps ease the pressure on health and social care.”

Passengers are elderly, or people with disabilities, and the service helps them get out for health appointments, shopping or social activities.

The Voluntary Transport Scheme covers two areas – the Boroughs of Rushcliffe and Gedling – and provides safe, affordable and reliable journeys to people who find it difficult to use public transport or taxis, who don’t drive and don’t have access to a car.

With an ageing population, older people can find themselves unable to drive, fearful or incapable of using public transport or taxis and their family may well work and be unable to provide transport. Rushcliffe Voluntary Transport fills this much-needed gap improving the passengers’ quality of life.

Around 80 volunteers take over 320 passengers out, driving over 120,000 miles each year. Passengers who join the scheme pay an annual registration fee, and then a booking fee and a low mileage rate for their journeys (45p per mile).

Passengers book their destinations by phone and are taken by DRB-checked volunteer drivers. The service runs weekdays during office hours. RVTS was awarded the Community Transport Quality Mark in 2015. The award is a sign of a top quality service, one that operates within the law and which follows best practice.

Customers are full of praise for the service – typical comments from a recent survey revealed:

“Your volunteers are wonderful and so helpful – carrying shopping and helping me get up steps. They also chat which is nice when you live on your own.”

“The driver who takes me to visit my husband is very kind and trustworthy. I have nothing but praise for the service and for the drivers.”

On the back of the need for voluntary transport, Rushcliffe CVS is also developing a new service – ‘Friends of Community Transport – to help recruit new volunteers, develop new income-generating initiatives and to help with marketing the service.

Pictured is Sue Cobley, one of the volunteer drivers.