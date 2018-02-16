Drama group performance in Radcliffe in February

Radcliffe on Trent Drama Group will be performing ‘Groping for Words’ by Sue Townsend from 20th to 24th February (7:30pm) at Grange Hall, Radcliffe-on-Trent.

The play, directed by Katherine Buttfield, is a warm, compassionate comedy based around an adult literacy evening class run by the middle-aged and well-meaning Joyce.

For her students, the young and determined Thelma and the down-trodden jobless George, even admitting which class they want to attend is agonising, let alone being confronted with the written word.

Then there’s Kevin the caretaker who is frustrated in his job and keeps popping in and out of the class.

Townsend records their embarrassment and life-long difficulty with sensitivity and humour, as well as inflecting the play with an indignant condemnation of the society which has abandoned the illiterate.

Tickets cost £9 and are available from Pen 2 Paper, online at www.radcliffe-on-trentdramagroup.co.uk or call 0115 933 2906.

Pictured cast members from left to right: Deborah Edwards (Joyce Chalmers); Russ Hopkin (Kevin Muldoon); Jon Jones (George Bishop) and Emily Brandon (Thelma Churchill).