Dovecoat Primary and Nursery sees improvement

A primary school has been told by Ofsted inspector’s there’s a “noticeable improvement in the quality of leadership and teaching.”

According to the Local News, Dovecoat Primary and Nursery school was judged to ‘require improvement’ back in 2014 after an Ofsted inspection found that pupils’ progress was not good enough, and teaching was not consistently good.

However, the Local News understands that in the latest Ofsted review, which was carried out in October of last year, inspectors have now said that significant improvements are being made.

Pupils at the school were also praised by the inspectors for progressing in a number of subject areas.

Ofsted inspector Martin Finch said: “There is a noticeable improvement in the quality of leadership and teaching since my previous monitoring visit in February 2017. The school improvement plan sets out the right priorities to raise standards at the school.

“Leaders have set high expectations for how well pupils can achieve. Consequently, teachers have also raised their expectations in lessons of what pupils can learn. Pupils are now making better progress and the school is improving rapidly.”

Andy Jenkins, the head teacher at the school, expressed his delight with the outcome of the report.

He said: “We are delighted that the hard work of the staff and pupils, and the support of the governors and parents has been recognised.”