Danielle’s Flutterbyes bids to become Intu charity of the year

By Thomas Hewitt

A local charity is bidding to become Intu Victoria Centre’s Charity of the Year for 2018.

Clifton-based Danielle’s Flutterbyes help young people aged 18 to 30 suffering from kidney disease.

Through donations and fundraising events they assist in funding recreational activities, days out, holidays and the purchasing of equipment to make life more bearable whilst receiving treatment.

The charity also raise awareness of kidney disease and the impact it has on young lives.

The charity is bidding to become the Intu Victoria’s charity of the year alongside Forever Stars, which supports parents of stillborn babies at City Hospital and the Queen’s Medical Centre.

Winners of the 2018 Charity of the year will benefit from receiving all donations from the Emmet Clock and opportunities to work with intu Victoria Centre and intu Broadmarsh in partnership to raise additional funds.

This year’s runner-up will receive a donation of £1,000 towards their charity.

Danielles Flutterbyes was set up in memory of Danielle Stretton, who was just 24 when she died after developing severe kidney failure when she was 19.

Danielles mum and charity creator, Ruth Braddock, said: “We, as a family, lost a vital piece of the jigsaw. We were enveloped into a darkness that we couldn’t find a way out of. We were simply in hell.

“But we did survive and we do partly because of a charity that we set up in honour of Danielle, called Danielle’s Flutterbyes.

“It helps young people living with kidney disease. We give them days out, holidays, anything to alleviate the horror that they experience on a daily basis.

“The charity kept us busy, it gave us something to focus on and it’s become our lives. Winning the vote would mean a huge amount for us.”