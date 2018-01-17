COSMO celebrates the act of giving as it pledges another year for Nottingham charity

A Nottingham buffet restaurant has celebrated a successful year raising money for a leading city children’s charity – and pledged to support its work for another 12 months.

COSMO Authentic World Kitchen in Milton Street is set to over a cheque for more than £1,200 to When You Wish Upon A Star, which grants Wishes for children living with life-threatening illnesses, after collecting the money throughout 2017.

The money was raised through the eat-all-you-want restaurant’s Family Tuesday events, where children pay just £1 for their meal and every £1 goes towards the charity’s Christmas trips, when it takes a group of children to visit Father Christmas in Lapland.

The restaurant, which celebrated reaching the total by baking a special super-sized cake and sharing it with customers last week, raised a similar amount for the charity in 2016.

It has now set its sights on exceeding the total in 2018 after agreeing to support When You Wish Upon A Star again and will hold its first Family Tuesday event of the year tomorrow (jan16).

It also planning to host a children’s lunchtime fun event in July and will extend the Kids for £1 scheme to weekdays during the summer holiday in order to raise even more money.

James Brion, director of COSMO Authentic World Kitchen, said: “We are very proud to have raised such a substantial amount for such a worthy cause and decided to celebrate the fact with a cake for everyone to enjoy.

“We are a family restaurant and we feel that it’s only right to do what we can for a charity which makes such a huge difference to the lives of some of the region’s most poorly children.

“We hope that our customers enjoyed our delicious cake, but more importantly we hope that they come back and take part in our Family Tuesday events so that we can raise even more money for When You Wish Upon A Star this year.”

When You Wish Upon a Star has been granting wishes to children living with life-threatening illnesses since 1990 and the charity has organised thousands of memorable experiences, such as Harry Potter-themed days-out, once-in-a-lifetime trips to Florida to swim with dolphins and trips where youngsters get to meet their favourite Disney characters.

Maggie Falconer, the charity’s regional fundraiser for Nottingham, said: “We are delighted with the support from COSMO over the past two years.

“It’s been such a pleasure to work with them, we are thrilled with this latest donation and we can’t thank then enough for their incredible efforts throughout our partnership.

“They are helping us to continue making wishes come true and we are very much looking forward to working with them again in 2018.”

COSMO Nottingham opened two years ago and serves around 150-plus dishes drawn from more than 10 world cuisines, including China, Japan, India and Brazil, as well as a full British carvery.

For more information on the charity please visit www.whenyouwishuponastar.org.uk. To download vouchers for Kids for £1 deal visit www.facebook.com/cosmonottingham