Clifton pet owner searching for missing cat

A pet owner in Clifton is asking residents to be on the lookout after her young cat went missing.

Katie Hanna’s cat Harvey has been missing since September and with the family set to move abroad soon, they are keen to be reunited with their treasured pet.

Katie takes up the story: “Harvey and he is black with white whiskers, paws, lower jaw, bib and tummy.

“He is approximately one-and-a-half-years old and is microchipped and neutered.

“The inner eye lid of his left eye is a little swollen. It’s left over from the infection he had as a kitten.

“He was last seen on Leverton Green in Clifton on the 19th September. We are offering a cash reward for anyone who finds him.

“He does have an interesting back story. Whilst having a family BBQ in may of 2016, just after moving to Clifton, we heard a quiet meow and actually found Harvey under a neighbour’s shed, along with his brother.

“They had been dumped there and were in a very bad way. Harvey was a very confident little kitten and we managed to get him out right away, although his brother Jeffrey took over an hour to tempt out.

“They stayed at Millwood Cattery for a couple of weeks and we brought them home as healthy kittens. They have been healthy, happy cats ever since.

“However, on 19th September, Harvey completely vanished. We are due to move abroad soon and we really want to take him with us.

“His brother Jeffrey has his passport and is ready to go but is missing Harvey much. We really don’t want to leave without him or knowing whats happened to him.”

If anyone has any information please contact Katie via katiehanna13@hotmail.com or call 07954 370330.