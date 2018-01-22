Clifton gets its own park run

By Thomas Hewitt

Last month saw the introduction of Clifton’s very own annual parkrun.

The opening event, held on the 13th January at the Clifton Playing Fields on Farnborough Road, saw 141 local people take part in running, jogging and walking their way through a 5km course.

The new initiative offers a free opportunity for all in the local community, male or female, young or old, to come together on a regular basis to not only enjoy this beautiful park, but to also get physically active and fit for the year ahead.

Thanks to generous funding from local councillors and community members, the Clifton Run will continue to be open to the public, with future events to be taking place every Saturday at 9am at the Clifton Playing Fields.

The course will follow the perimeter of the two Clifton playing fields and go alongside Fairham Brook. It will continue to be a timed 5km run and can be either jogged or walked.

Future events are open to all abilities whether you are interested in taking part as an established runner, wannabe runner or simply to improve your health and fitness.

Clifton Parkrun is manned by local volunteers who give their time willingly in order to help encourage others to keep fit and healthy.

For more information or register as a volunteer please go to http://www.parkrun.org.uk/clifton/