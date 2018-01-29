Clifton Advice Centre celebrates 25 years of service

Set up in 1992 with the help of councillors Arthur Palmer and Alan Simpson, Clifton Advice Centre began its advice service at Donington Road – opposite the Royal British Legion – in February 1993.

It provides free, independent, impartial and confidential advice, which is available to every Clifton, Silverdale, Wilford and city resident.

With the construction of the Co-op superstore, now Morrisons, in August 1997, the advice service moved to Green Lane Youth and Community Centre after the rear of the main hall was converted to office and meeting space.

This had the advantage of being pushchair and wheelchair-accessible. In the same year, Nottingham City became a unitary authority and the main funder.

In October 2010, the advice centre relocated to Clifton Cornerstone because of the development of the Green Lane Youth Centre.

Advice is now delivered within the joint-service centre, along with health and city council support services, who financially fund Clifton Advice.

The advice centre has links with NG11 Foodbank and is also a member of Advice UK and Advice Nottingham, which includes Nottingham CAB, Law Centre, Meadows, Bestwood and St Ann’s advice centres.

Last year, Clifton Advice Centre advised approximately 900 clients, helped eligible clients obtain around £700,000 in welfare benefits and managed £360,000 of debt.

Appointments can be arranged by visiting the Cornerstone or telephoning 0115 940 5551 between 10am and 1pm Monday to Friday (except Thursdays).