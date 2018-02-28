Children give Olympic athletes a special send-off

Year 4 children at Sir John Sherbrooke Junior School were excited to be part of a spectacular send-off for the GB short-track speed skating athletes at a special event at the National Ice Centre.

The Nottingham-based skaters are currently competing at the Winter Olympics in South Korea.

The children joined others from schools in Nottingham to watch the athletes train on the ice in their final session ahead of the Olympics.

The children raised their voices to cheer on the athletes as they displayed their speed and skills on the ice.

The children were also invited to have a go on the ice after meeting the athletes.

Maybe one day we will see some of them joining Elise Christie, Farrell Treacy and local sportsman Joshua Cheetham in future Games.