Calverton Neighbourhood Plan set to be rubber-stamped by council

The Calverton Neighbourhood Plan looks set to be rubber-stamped at Gedling Borough Council’s upcoming cabinet meeting, paving the way for the plans to become a reality.

A referendum was held at the end of last year asking local residents the following question…

‘Do you want Gedling Borough Council to use the Neighbourhood Plan for Calverton to help it decide planning applications in the neighbourhood area?’

A total of 1,430 people ticked the yes box, meaning nearly 95% of residents voted in favour of the Calverton Neighbourhood Plan.

The Calverton Neighbourhood Plan sets out the vision, objectives and policies to ensure the Parish of Calverton maintains its uniqueness over the period to 2028.

The plan will seek to enhance the natural environment, support and encourage high quality housing, local jobs and improved retail and leisure facilities in a healthy, green and attractive village.

The Neighbourhood Plan was drawn up by a working group made up of parish councillors and local residents, working under the guidance of Calverton Parish Council.

The four main aspects to the Neighbourhood Plan are to promote high quality and sustainable growth; protect and enhance Calverton’s historic built environment; protect and enhance Calverton’s natural and historic environment, countryside; and improve the provision of sustainable transport throughout the village.

Gedling Borough Council porfolio holder for growth & regeneration, councillor Jenny Hollingsworth, told the Calverton Local News: “I am delighted to be asking full council to approve the Calverton Neighbourhood Plan.

“The referendum result is clear that residents of Calverton want to be involved in shaping the development of the area where they live and the Neighbourhood Plan will empower them to influence the planning process in the future.”

Neighbourhood Plan history The Neighbourhood Plan was prepared by Calverton Parish Council following early involvement from the community.

Calverton Parish Council undertook a consultation over a nine-week period, which ran from July to September 2016.

This related to the pre-submission version of the Calverton Neighbourhood Plan.

The Neighbourhood Plan was then submitted to Gedling Borough Council in November 2016. Gedling Borough Council then held a further period of consultation as required under regulations for a six-week period from January to March 2017.

An independent examination was held over the summer of 2017.

Following that, a number of modifications were made to the plan as recommended by the independent examiner.

The plan went to a public referendum across the Parish of Calverton on the 30th November 2017, with 94.63% of local residents voting in favour.