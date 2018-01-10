Building Begins on the Next Phase of Waterfront Homes at Trent Basin

Homebuyers can now register their interest in their dream riverside house as the first details are released on a range of properties in Phase Two at Trent Basin – from stunning three storey townhouses to contemporary mews houses.

Almost all of the homes and apartments in Phase One at Trent Basin, on the banks of the Trent and just a 10-minute walk from West Bridgford, have now been sold or reserved and construction of Phase Two is now officially underway, with builders Willmott Dixon having broken ground just before Christmas.

The development, which is situated just a stone’s throw from West Bridgford and less than two miles from the city centre, will comprise 500 low energy homes when completed and be at the centre of the vibrant new Waterside neighbourhood.

The second phase of the development will comprise 31 bespoke properties on the riverside frontage of the development, with many of the new homes benefitting from unrivalled views of the River Trent – one of Nottingham’s great assets. These homes will feature balconies and roof terraces, boasting stunning views across the river and Lady Bay to the south and the cityscape to the north.

The homes for sale in Phase Two will comprise a mix of 2, 3 and 4 bedroom houses and 2 bedroom maisonettes, ranging from £195,000 up to £450,000. With construction now moving ahead, the first of these new homes will be ready for homeowners to move into in 2019.

Trent Basin is home to Project SCENe, a pioneering renewable energy storage proposal funded by Innovate UK, which will see energy produced by solar panels stored in the largest community energy battery in Europe. The project team, which includes a large consortium headed by the University of Nottingham, aims to develop a new model to introduce greater levels of renewable energy in to the grid.

Nick Ebbs, Chief Executive of Blueprint, the multi award-winning Nottingham-based developer of Trent Basin, said: “We’ve been delighted with the popularity of this unique location to date. Feedback from those residents now settled in at Trent Basin is that this is a unique neighbourhood, where residents share a sense of commitment to using energy responsibly and see the natural beauty surrounding their homes.

“The tall, elegant houses in Phase One fronting well-designed streets with open views over water and green spaces create an instant sense of calm, while Trent Basin’s green energy credentials – it being home to Europe’s largest community energy battery fed by solar photovoltaic panels – put it on the map for residents who have one eye on their environment. Phase Two has been designed to build upon this now well established sense of place and will offer a broader range of property types and styles.”

Located less than 1.5 miles from the city centre and even closer to Nottingham train station, accessibility to work, shopping and transport are major attributes of Trent Basin. It is also located just a five-minute drive from the popular town of West Bridgford and its bustling Central Avenue, packed with high quality restaurants, bars and independent businesses.

Nick added: “We’re thrilled we’ve got the green light from the city council’s planning committee to start work on Phase Two and we can’t wait to see our vision come to life along this historic stretch of the River Trent.

“There’s already a commitment to low energy living shared among the residents, with many of them embracing electric cars, car-sharing and cycling to work. We plan to install additional electric car charging points at Trent Basin and are looking forward to the completion of Nottingham’s first Eco Expressway along Daleside Road which will complement our ambitions for the community by giving buses, bikes and electric vehicles priority along one of Nottingham’s busiest routes.

“Those interested in pre-reserving homes in Phase Two can now register their interest with our estate agents, Royston & Lund and FHP Living, and take the opportunity at this early stage to get involved in the design process.”