Bridgford-based choir surprises shoppers in Nottingham

A flash mob surprised shoppers in Nottingham’s High Street recently, to raise money for mental health charity, Mind.

West Bridgford Tuneless Choir were joined in “singing like no one is listening” by members of other Tuneless Choirs from around the country, who were spending the weekend in the city.

Collection permit holder, Nadine Cooper, said: “It was lovely to see the surprise on people’s faces as over a hundred of us emerged from the crowds and started singing.

“We maybe should have performed ‘Singin’ in the Rain’ rather than Downtown, but the weather didn’t stop people giving generously and within a few minutes we’d collected £50.58.”

All the proceeds of the collection on Saturday 3rd February have gone to the charity, with no expenses or payments claimed.