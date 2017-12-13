Bramcote youngster qualifies for BMX World Championships

Bramcote youngster Jack Needham has qualified to compete in the BMX World Championships in Baku, Azerbaijan in June 2018.

Jack, 13, has been a member of the Bunneys’ BMX race team for a number of years.

He has been doing BMX since the age of six and has been finally rewarded with this offer from British Cycling.

Jack competes in the race age category 13-14 BMX Cruiser and takes part in the Midlands race series and the National BMX series races, which are held all over the UK.

His mum, Jo, told the Local News: “ This is a fantastic opportunity for him to go and compete for Great Britain, and to get a lifelong experience in doing so.”

“He is very excited to have been given this place.”

Jack is looking for sponsorship to help him with his trip.

If you can help in any way please email jo.starbuck@sky.com or call 07796 273552.