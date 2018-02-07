Bingham man’s smartphone tool becoming reality

Ever had your smartphone slip off your hand? Ever had to use books to support your smartphone to watch a video? Ever wanted to use your smartphone on a tripod?

KlipAL is an ingenious solution to all these common problems and many more. It has exceptional adjustability to adapt to everyday activities and enhance user comfort and experience. Its integrated slot system and attachments complement each other intimately to provide comprehensive application in docking, browsing, photography, entertainment, in-car, gaming, tablet and communication.

A simple yet practical tool, KlipAL is a modular, multi-functional smartphone holder that combines quality and versatility. It is designed with everyone in mind by integrating universal fitment and future-proofed features. It is compatible with almost every phone on the market, covering every make and model. Essentially, KlipAL works with phone sizes ranging from iPhone 5 to iPhone 8+ and more.

With its spring-loaded clamping mechanism, interchanging between devices and sharing KlipAL with family and friends couldn’t get any easier. This feature also allows endless positioning and tilt angle adjustments to enhance user comfort.

KlipAL is the brainchild of Shawn Loo, a Bingham resident. His vision is to create a timeless smartphone gadget that will serve as everyone’s daily companion.

He said: “The ironic situation is that smartphones are getting more powerful and integrating more functions, but smartphone accessories have not evolved and are typically single-purpose gadgets. With KlipAL’s integrated slot system and modular design, we believe it will always come in handy in all situations and the possibilities are only limited by our imaginations.”

Shawn has spent the past three years refining the design in the evenings, whilst working full-time as a structural engineer. The design is finally complete and he has now launched a Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign to progress his idea into reality. The campaign will run until the 11th March, so pop over to www.kickstarter.com, search for “klipal” and help bring this useful gadget to life.