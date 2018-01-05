Beeston resident receives special community award

Beeston resident Justin Dunn has been awarded the Best in Nottingham Community Star award for his work with young people.

Justin received his award at a special event that recognised residents and businesses in Nottingham who contribute to the community by volunteering.

He told the Beeston Local News: “I volunteer with five organisations from mentoring to fundraising, giving about 20 hours a week.

“I have done business mentoring for the Prince’s Trust and have for the past seven years, in addition to five years professionally as the head of volunteering.”

Justin has also mentored a man with Asperger’s who has ended up in a positive outcome and is now employed.

As a member of the Institute of Directors, he volunteers each October as a mentor to a group of Nottingham Trent University student members and they raise funds for the Jon Van Geest Cancer Research Centre.

Justin also volunteers as an academy ambassador on the educational board of local schools; volunteers on the Greater Nottingham Committee for Light Rapid Transport and the Autism and Learning Difficulties Strategy Board; and also work with the Round Table.

“I feel honoured being recognised by NCVS and the community and this motivates me to continue working for my community,” Justin added.