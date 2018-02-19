Beeston Fields Primary & Nursery School children meet fabulous furry friends

Children at Beeston Fields Primary & Nursery School have been getting to know some fabulous furry friends with the help of visitors from the Whitepost Farm Centre in Farnsfield.

Mark Eadon and colleague Lauren Pearson brought domestic and exotic animals to show the children.

“Some children that we meet in schools have no experience of animals, but many will have pets at home,” said Mark.

“I tend to start with the guinea pigs and work up to the exotic animals so that we can gauge how the children are receiving the class.

“We talk about the responsibilities of looking after animals and hope that it will be an experience that the children will remember.”

Colleague Lauren says she herself was a youngster in school when her class was visited by Whitepost Farm.

“I remember Whitepost visiting my school when I was younger,” she said.

“I loved it and knew already that animals held an appeal for me. Our visits are a safe way for children to be introduced to a variety of animals supervised by expert animal handlers.”

The animals on show to children were rabbits, guinea pigs, ducks, chickens, rats and mice, gerbils and hamsters.

More exotic animals on show, some of which were not handled by children, were a leopard gecko, a bearded dragon, a python, tarantula, hissing cockroaches and giant African land snails.

Ramiaiah Williams was in Redberry Class for the visit and said: “We had to wash our hands after touching the animals.

“I really liked the rabbit best. I stroked the snake and she was cold. I like having animals in class. At home I have a dog, a cat and a bunny rabbit.”