Beeston company launches fundraising programme

Midland Fixings, the Beeston-based building services and products supplier, is set for a busy year with staff spearheading a new fundraising programme.

In 2017 alone, the company, which operates throughout the UK, donated a total of £35,000 to various different charities.

This year, Midland Fixings is keen to build on that success with its employees taking part in new fundraising challenges every two months in support of several local and national charities carefully chosen by people within the business.

Treetops Hospice Care, Nottingham Framework, Cancer Research UK and Guide Dogs for the Blind are just some of the charities that will receive much-needed donations.

To kick off the fundraising, six brave members of staff will be taking on a Man vs Food challenge in aid of Alzheimer’s Research UK, which will involve seeing who can eat the most in 60 seconds.

A team of keen cyclists will then pedal the Pennines in a 350km cycle challenge to raise all-important funds for Breast Cancer Care.

Adrian Fowler, managing director of Midland Fixings, said: “As a family-owned business, we feel it’s important to promote a sense of community within the company and a corporate social responsibility programme is a great way to bring people together.

“The staff have come up with all the fundraising challenges, chosen the charities and everything is going to be completely run by them.”

Midland Fixings currently employs 50 members of full-time staff.

Adrian added: “As a business, we’re looking forward to the year ahead. It’s fantastic to see so many of our team members getting behind these causes and making a real impact in communities across the UK.”