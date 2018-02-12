Bark for Life for Cancer Research UK

On Sunday 20th May 2018 the sixth Bark For Life will take place at Rushcliffe Country Park, Nottingham to help raise money for Cancer Research UK.

Bark For Life is a 5km sponsored dog walk through the beautiful Rushcliffe Country Park. The walk follows the designated pathways so it is suitable for dogs of all ages. There will be lots going on throughout the day including a dog’s agility course, a canine photographer as well as lots of stalls selling ‘doggy’ items. Yew Tree Canine Society will once again be holding one of their fantastic Fun Dog Shows, with categories for pooches of all shapes and sizes and even a special round for the most charitable pooch.

The cost for registering a dog is £5 and once registered each dog owner will receive a sponsor form so they can collect sponsorship from family and friends as well as an information pack. Advance registration is highly recommended and at the end of the walk each dog will also receive an exclusive Bark For Life bandana as well as a thank you certificate on receipt of their sponsorship money. There will be also be prizes for the top three most charitable dogs.

Cancer Research UK’s vision is to bring forward the day when all cancers are cured. Over the last 40 years, cancer survival rates in the UK have doubled. In the 1970’s just a quarter of people survived for five years or more but today half of all cancer patients will survive for ten years or more. And Cancer Research UK has been at the heart of this progress.

Cancer is a disease of vast complexity and there is much yet to learn and that is why Cancer Research UK’s ambition is to accelerate progress and see three quarters of patients surviving the disease by 2034. However this will only be achieved thanks to the support of individuals and their pooches who take part in events like the Bark For Life.

If you would like more information about Bark For Life Nottingham please contact Heidi Bidmead on 07958042741. To register your dog please visit www.nottinghambarkforlife.org.uk