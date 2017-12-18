Animal charity releases festive film

A Rushcliffe-based animal charity has released a festive film to encourage people to think about animals this Christmas.

RSPCA Radcliffe has created the movie named ‘Five Wishes for Christmas and forever’ on Wednesday, December 13, in a bid to not only highlight the invaluable work that the centre does, but also reaffirm the five animal welfare needs.

The film stars RSPCA chief inspector Simon Parker, who portrays Santa, is based on the charity’s five freedoms: freedom from hunger and thirst, freedom from pain, injury and disease, freedom to express normal behaviours and finally freedom from fear and distress.

Animal centre manager, Ella Carpenter explained: “We gave a lot of thought to our Christmas film. Whilst many of us love Christmas for all the joy it brings it is important to remember that the ideals of Christmas, of giving and caring, are important throughout the year. To help provide for simple needs and wishes can make a huge difference to the lives of both people and animals.

“The centre’s aim is to get as many likes and shares of the film is possible, in order to spread the Christmas message.”

The film is available to watch on RSPCA Radcliffe’s Facebook page or via this link https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCGU-43kWxkBSePFq__AvMTw