All eyes on Christmas light switch on

A Bingham opticians helped to light up the town on Friday 1 December, by co-sponsoring the Christmas light switch on.

The team at Specsavers on Eaton Place embraced the season of goodwill by handing out treat-filled canvas bags, along with high-visibility vests for children to help ensure their safety during the winter months.

Optical director Amit Rana joined the official ‘switching on’ team on the stage as well as taking the time to chat to members of the local community. ‘It was a fantastic night that brought everyone together and we were delighted to have been a part of it,’ says Amit. ‘To have been given the honour of switching on the Christmas lights was the icing on the cake.

‘The hi-vis vests also seemed to go down really well and the team handed them all out on the night. Hopefully they will go some way to giving parents a little more peace of mind during the dark winter months.’

Visitors to the Bingham Christmas Market were also able to enjoy a range of stalls and refreshments, take a ride at the funfair, or visit Santa’s grotto. Performances included those from; Bingham School of Dance, Starlight Dance Group, Carnavou Choir, Stephanie Flemming and The Santa Singers.