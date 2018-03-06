Aldi submit planning application for store in Edwalton

Low-cost supermarket Aldi have submitted an application to build a store on land off Melton Road in Edwalton.

The proposal also includes a care home and extra-care apartments.

This is the second application for a supermarket on land close to the new housing development in Edwalton, with Waitrose previously submitting plans.

Waitrose have currently halted plans for the site after a review of their stores.

If both supermarkets were to be built, they would literally face each other on either side of Landmere Lane.

Proposals for the Aldi store include 114 car parking spaces and 10 places for cycles.

An 80-bed care home would be built to the west of the store and would include nine extra-care apartments and 91 parking spaces.

The planning proposal stated: “As the population with the identified catchment grows, there will be more demand for food retail provision, which the provision will deliver, in addition to increased choice and competition.

“The care home facility will provide bespoke accommodation for older people for which an increasing demand has been identified.”